Audi does not rule out drop in 2015 China car sales

FRANKFURT, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Audi’s car sales in China may drop this year, the German luxury carmaker’s chief executive said on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters at the Frankfurt auto show, Rupert Stadler declined to reiterate the company’s outlook for increased sales of 600,000 cars this year in the world’s largest car market.

Asked whether sales in China could decline this year, Stadler said: “We will see.”

Stadler said he expected the Chinese car market to grow again next year or at the latest in 2017.