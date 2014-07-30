Audi CEO vows efficiency drive to keep up with rivals

* Audi CEO will tell staff to step up their game - company source

* CEO will say in letter to staff that high fixed costs paralyse companies

* Record investments not curtailed by new program -spokesman

BERLIN, July 30 (Reuters) - Germany’s Audi is planning to take steps to boost efficiency and lower costs on all levels of its operations, according to a senior company source, as the luxury carmaker struggles to both raise output and margins.

Volkswagen’s flagship brand will launch a “fitness program” to help secure future growth as it is grappling with adversities such as emerging-market volatility, fragile European demand and growing technology costs, the source said, citing a letter to be sent to the carmaker’s 50,000 German employees by Chief Executive Rupert Stadler on Thursday.

Stadler will say in the letter that high fixed costs paralyse the capability of a company to act.

Audi’s goal is to offset increasing expenditures and growing uncertainties on the earnings side with a fitness program to improve efficiency.

Despite record deliveries, Audi’s operating profit margin eased to 10.1 percent last year from 11 percent in 2012.

Though lacking concrete cost-cutting targets, the new efficiency drive at the world’s second largest luxury carmaker fits in with cost-savings measures recently announced by Audi’s German rivals BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

Stadler will say in the letter seen by Reuters that there will be measures to generate synergies in vehicle development, procurement, production and sales, without being more specific.

The savings drive doesn’t point to cutbacks to Audi’s record investment program currently underway which aims to spend 22 billion euros ($29.43 billion) through 2018 on plants, models and equipment, a spokesman said.

Parent VW earlier this month announced plans to steadily increase cost reductions at the VW passenger-car brand to 5 billion euros per year from 2017 to boost profitability.