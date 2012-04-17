Audi to pay about 860 mln euros for Ducati-sources

BERLIN/HAMBURG, April 17 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s Audi premium-car division agreed to buy Italian motorcycle company Ducati for about 860 million euros ($1.12 billion) including debt, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Ducati’s liabilities are well below 200 million euros, one of the people said. Audi has reached a pact with Ducati’s main shareholder, Investindustrial and plans to announce the acquisition on Wednesday, sources told Reuters last week.

Audi and Investindustrial may agree to withhold the exact purchasing price in the statement, which they plan to publish on the eve of VW’s annual shareholders’ meeting in Hamburg, one of the sources said.

The people declined to be identified because the matter remains confidential. ($1 = 0.7656 euros) (Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)