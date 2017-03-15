FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German prosecutors search Audi offices in Germany
March 15, 2017 / 8:30 AM / 5 months ago

German prosecutors search Audi offices in Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

INGOLSTADT, Germany, March 15 (Reuters) - Audi said German prosecutors are searching the premises at the luxury carmaker's headquarters in Ingolstadt and a factory in Neckarsulm, a spokesman for Audi said.

Prosecutors in Munich and Stuttgart have been searching offices at Audi's two German factories since about 0600 GMT, the spokesman said, without providing further details.

Audi admitted in November 2015 that its 3.0 litre V6 diesel engines were fitted with emissions control devices deemed illegal in the United States.

Volkswagen's luxury division is fully cooperating with the authorities leading the searches, the spokesman said. The Munich prosecutor's office was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Additional reporting by Jens Hack in Munich; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

