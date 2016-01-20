FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Audi to move Q3 production to Hungary from Spain
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
January 20, 2016 / 10:36 AM / 2 years ago

Audi to move Q3 production to Hungary from Spain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s flagship Audi division will move production of the Q3 compact crossover vehicle to its Hungarian plant from Spain, Audi’s Hungarian press office said in a statement on Wednesday.

It said the move was aimed at improving the efficiency of manufacturing and exploiting synergies within the Volkswagen group.

The Q3 will be the fourth vehicle built at Audi’s Hungarian plant in the western town of Gyor, which already makes the A3 and TT sports models.

Last year the plant, one of Hungary’s top revenue earners and exporters, churned out 2 million engines and over 160,000 cars, the statement said. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.