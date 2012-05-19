Audi eyes management reshuffle - CEO in magazine

FRANKFURT, May 19 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s Audi division is looking into a management reshuffle as it eyes an expansion in China, Latin America and the United States, the unit’s head told a German magazine.

“Against the backdrop of Audi’s ‘Strategy 2020’ it would be negligent not to think about the team line-up,” Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler told WirtschaftsWoche in an excerpt of an article made available to Reuters on Saturday.

There were “of course” discussions about organisation and structure in this context but decisions have not yet been taken, he added.

Two company officials told Reuters earlier this month Audi is planning a broader management reshuffle as two executives are destined to quit the luxury car maker’s leadership panel.

Stadler told WirtschaftsWoche Audi wants to raise output in China to 700,000 vehicles per year in the medium term, while building a new factory in Mexico and growing massively in the U.S. and Latin America. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by James Jukwey)