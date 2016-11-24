FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
VW's Audi picks Volvo manager as new R&D chief
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 24, 2016 / 12:26 PM / 9 months ago

VW's Audi picks Volvo manager as new R&D chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's luxury division Audi has appointed a Volvo research and development (R&D) expert as new head of technical development, filling a key management position as the brand grapples with its emissions scandal.

Peter Mertens, previously senior vice president for R&D at Volvo Car Corporation, will take up his role at Audi as soon as possible, a spokesman for Audi said on Thursday.

Mertens will replace former R&D chief Stefan Knirsch who left the Ingolstadt-based manufacturer in September following reports that he knew about the use of cheat software in 3.0 litre diesel engines and gave false testimony under oath. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.