a year ago
Audi opens Mexico plant to make Q5 SUV
September 30, 2016 / 6:05 PM / a year ago

Audi opens Mexico plant to make Q5 SUV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN JOSE CHIAPA, Mexico, Sept 30 (Reuters) - German car maker Audi said on Friday it had inaugurated its new plant in Mexico, where it would build the new Audi Q5 SUV.

The plant near to the central city of Puebla will have a production capacity of 150,000 cars a year, the company said.

Reuters reported in June that Audi, Volkswagen's luxury car brand, would make an electric version of the Q5 at the plant.

"Here in Mexico we will probably soon build an SUV that can drive in electric mode," Audi Chief Executive Officer Rupert Stadler said in a statement. (Reporting by Luis Rojas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
