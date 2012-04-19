Audi CEO says to invest less than $2 bln in Mexico

HAMBURG, April 19 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Volkswagen’s luxury car unit Audi, Rupert Stadler, said on Thursday the German carmaker will invest less than $2 billion in a new plant in Mexico, without providing a figure.

Mexico’s Economy Minister Bruno Ferrari said the investment announced on Wednesday would be worth some $2 billion, but added the timeframe for the sum and the number of jobs it would create were unclear. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Jan Schwartz; Writing by Maria Sheahan)