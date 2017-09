VW's Audi lowers 2015 car sales outlook

BERLIN, July 30 (Reuters) - Germany’s Audi lowered its expectations for luxury auto sales this year as volume in China, its biggest market, shrinks.

Volkswagen’s flagship luxury division said on Thursday it was targeting a “moderate” rise in deliveries from last year’s record 1.74 million cars, after previously guiding for a “significant” increase in sales.

Ingolstadt-based Audi posted its first sales drop in China in more than two years in May. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)