Audi CEO sees tough business conditions but keeps growth target
May 12, 2016 / 8:05 AM / a year ago

Audi CEO sees tough business conditions but keeps growth target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

INGOLSTADT, Germany, May 12 (Reuters) - Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler said conditions for business this year are “extremely challenging” but reaffirmed a goal of pushing sales to a new record.

A vast number of trouble spots is affecting Volkswagen’s flagship luxury brand, including volatile currencies, heightening competition in China and a possible vote by Britain to leave the European Union, Stadler said at the carmaker’s annual shareholder meeting. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
