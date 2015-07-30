FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Audi cuts 2015 car sales outlook on China
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 30, 2015 / 8:50 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Audi cuts 2015 car sales outlook on China

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Expects 3-4 pct sales gain vs previous 5-9.9 pct goal

* China will get “bumpy” in months ahead -sales chief

* H1 oper profit grows despite model, technology costs (Adds new sales forecast, sales chief comment and outlook)

BERLIN, July 30 (Reuters) - Audi lowered its global sales forecast because of slumping demand in China, the luxury-car brand’s biggest market.

Volkswagen’s flagship division said on Thursday it expected deliveries to increase between 3 and 4 percent this year from the record 1.74 million sales in 2014.

Two months ago, Audi still guided for a significant gain in 2015 global volume, which a spokesman said at the time translated into growth of between 5 and 9.9 percent.

Ingolstadt-based Audi is following its parent VW, which on Wednesday trimmed its China sales outlook while holding out the possibility of lower profit from its two joint ventures in the world’s biggest car market.

China, destination of about a third of Audi’s 902,400 first-half global sales, will turn “into a bumpy road in the next few months”, sales chief Christian Klingler said during an earnings call.

Separately, Audi posted a 9.1 percent gain in first-half operating profit, benefiting from growing sales in the higher-margin European market even as launch costs for new models such as the Q7 SUV and A4 saloon weigh on results.

The brand kept its guidance for higher revenue this year, after “strong momentum” from the weaker euro, and stuck to its 8-10 percent operating profit margin target. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.