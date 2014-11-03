Audi backs profit guidance as record car sales boost Q3 earnings

BERLIN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - German luxury carmaker Audi increased third-quarter operating profit 5.5 percent on record deliveries and backed its full-year profit and sales guidance.

Underlying earnings at Volkswagen’s flagship division rose to 1.16 billion euros ($1.45 billion) from 1.10 billion a year earlier while sales were up 7.5 percent to 12.6 billion, Audi said on Monday.

The carmaker stood by its full-year guidance for an operating profit margin of between 8 percent and 10 percent and for sales to exceed 50 billion euros. (1 US dollar = 0.8005 euro) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)