Audi stands by goal to match 2011 operating profit
July 31, 2012 / 8:01 AM / 5 years ago

Audi stands by goal to match 2011 operating profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 31 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s luxury division Audi reaffirmed a goal to match last year’s record operating profit of 5.35 billion euros ($6.55 billion) this year, unless economic conditions deteriorate further.

“Provided that economic framework conditions do not deteriorate further, we expect to match last year’s level of operating profit despite higher costs for new products, technologies and plant expansion,” Chief Financial Officer Axel Strotbek said in a statement published on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.8168 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer)

