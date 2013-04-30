FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Volkswagen's Audi sticks with margin outlook
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
April 30, 2013 / 8:11 AM / in 4 years

Volkswagen's Audi sticks with margin outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 30 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s premium brand Audi said on Tuesday it was sticking with its medium-term outlook for an operating margin of 8-10 percent.

In the first quarter, the operating margin eased to 11.1 percent from 11.4 percent in the same period last year, Audi said in a statement.

Parent Volkswagen had said on Monday that Audi’s first-quarter operating profit fell 7.3 percent to 1.31 billion euros ($1.7 billion).

$1 = 0.7634 euros Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.