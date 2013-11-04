FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Audi repeats 8-10 pct profit margin goal despite higher costs
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
The future of Obamacare
Harvard Forum
The future of Obamacare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
November 4, 2013 / 9:11 AM / 4 years ago

Audi repeats 8-10 pct profit margin goal despite higher costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Germany’s Audi reaffirmed a goal to achieve an operating profit margin “at the upper end” of a 8-10 percent target range this year despite higher spending on models, technology and factories.

The Volkswagen-owned luxury division also stood by a goal to increase sales to over 1.5 million cars and sport-utility vehicles this year which would be a new record.

“We are making high upfront expenditures and investments now and in upcoming years in order to create an even stronger global position for Audi,” finance chief Axel Strotbek said in the carmaker’s quarterly earnings statement published on Monday. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.