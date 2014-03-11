FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Audi says costs of foreign growth, models to burden EBIT margin
March 11, 2014 / 9:06 AM / 4 years ago

Audi says costs of foreign growth, models to burden EBIT margin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

INGOLSTADT, Germany, March 11 (Reuters) - German luxury carmaker Audi is bracing for another drop in operating profit this year as the costs of foreign expansion, new models and technologies keep burdening results.

The operating margin at Volkswagen’s flagship luxury division may slide to within the carmaker’s 8-10 percent target range in 2014, from 10.1 percent in 2013, Audi said in annual results published on Tuesday.

Operating profit fell a lower-than-expected 6.2 percent last year to 5.03 billion euros ($6.98 billion), still beating the high-end estimate of 4.87 billion euros in a Reuters analyst poll.

Ingolstadt-based Audi aims to increase deliveries in all regions this year after posting record sales of 1.58 million cars and sport-utility vehicles in 2013. Higher deliveries may boost sales above 50 billion euros, a new record, from 49.9 billion euros in 2013, Audi said. ($1 = 0.7205 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

