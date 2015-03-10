FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Audi braces for lower profitability even as car sales rise
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
March 10, 2015 / 9:11 AM / 3 years ago

Audi braces for lower profitability even as car sales rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

INGOLSTADT, Germany, March 10 (Reuters) - Audi is targeting another year of record car sales in 2015, helped by growing demand in world markets, but said profitability could slip further amid persistent spending on technology, models and foreign expansion.

An expected increase in 2015 deliveries beyond last year’s record 1.74 million cars may lead to a “moderate” rise in sales which in 2014 climbed 7.8 percent to 53.8 billion euros ($57.97 billion), VW’s flagship luxury division said on Tuesday.

Audi stuck to its 8 to 10 percent target range for its margin on operating profit this year, after the benchmark for comparing profitability with rivals slipped to 9.6 percent last year from 10.1 percent in 2013.

“The profit development (this year) will continue to reflect our company’s extensive expenditure for the future,” finance chief Axel Strotbek said in remarks prepared for delivery at Audi’s annual press conference in Ingolstadt, Germany.

$1 = 0.9281 euros Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.