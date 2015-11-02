Audi keeps 8-10 pct margin target despite Q3 profit drop

BERLIN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Audi is sticking to its 8-10 percent operating profit margin target although the benchmark slid to the lower end of the range in the third quarter amid falling Chinese demand as well as costs of new models and factories.

Audi’s operating margin slipped to 8 percent in the July-September period from 9.2 percent a year earlier, the carmaker said on Monday. The brand said it aims to beat last year’s record 1.74 million car sales.

“Audi achieved good earnings in a challenging environment despite high levels of advance expenditure,” finance chief Axel Strotbek said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)