Audi's emissions scandal costs hurt 2015 profit

INGOLSTADT, Germany, March 3 (Reuters) - Audi said operating profit fell 6 percent last year on costs of its diesel emissions scandal and provisions for recalls of vehicles equipped with Takata Corp air bags.

Underlying earnings at the Volkswagen-owned luxury carmaker fell to 4.84 billion euros ($5.26 billion) from 5.15 billion a year earlier, shrinking the operating margin to 8.3 percent from 9.6 percent.

Audi expects to increase auto sales and revenue “moderately” this year but is bracing for ramp-up costs of new models such as the Q2 sport-utility vehicle and spending on overseas factories to hurt results.

Audi parent Volkswagen has postponed the release of 2015 group results until late April as it is struggling to put an exact price on its emissions test-rigging scandal. ($1 = 0.9205 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)