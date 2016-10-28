VW's Audi lowers sales guidance on currency effects

BERLIN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's luxury division Audi has lowered its full-year sales guidance, predicting revenue would stagnate compared with 2015, it said on Friday.

A day after scaling back its profitability outlook, Audi said revenue in 2016 may be on a par with last year's 58.4 billion euros ($63.76 billion), citing changes in currency assumptions.

The additional costs of 620 million euros incurred in the third quarter and announced by Audi on Thursday are fully related to the diesel emissions scandal, the carmaker said.