Audi braces for Q4 earnings hit over model ramp-up costs

BERLIN, July 28 (Reuters) - Audi is bracing for earnings to take a hit in the fourth quarter because of ramp-up costs for new vehicles including the new A6 and A7 models, Chief Financial Officer Axel Strotbek said.

First-half operating profit at Volkswagen's luxury brand edged up 0.5 percent to 2.68 billion euros ($3.13 billion) from 2.66 billion even as vehicle sales, Audi said on Friday.

The carmaker made no further provisions for its diesel emissions scandal in the second quarter, having set aside about 1.8 billion euros in 2015 and 2016.