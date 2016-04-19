FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Audi delays first-quarter results until June 1, following VW
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 19, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

Audi delays first-quarter results until June 1, following VW

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Audi logo with a camera in the bonnet during the company's annual news conference in the Bavarian city of Ingolstadt March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

BERLIN (Reuters) - German carmaker Audi (NSUG.DE) has delayed publication of first-quarter results until June 1, following steps taken by parent Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), the carmaker said on Tuesday.

Volkswagen (VW) earlier this month postponed the release of first-quarter results for the twelve-brand group until May 31 from late April, after it delayed in February its full-year results and the annual shareholders’ meeting because of effects of its diesel emissions scandal. [nL8N15K2W5]

The release of Audi’s financial results for the January-March period was originally scheduled for April 29.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.