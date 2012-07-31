FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Audi cautions H2 oper profit margin could narrow
#Autos
July 31, 2012

Audi cautions H2 oper profit margin could narrow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, July 31 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s premium brand Audi could see its second-half margin narrow from the 11.5 percent achieved in the first half, finance chief Axel Strotbek told reporters in Munich on Tuesday.

He also said that the company’s earnings received a boost of between 300-400 million euros ($367-$490 million) in the first half and that depending on the development of currencies another 100-200 million euros could come on top in the second half.

Audi is Volkswagen’s cash cow, contributing 13.38 billion, or 90 percent, of its parent’s industrial net cash of 14.86 billion euros.

$1 = 0.8168 euros Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner and Irene Preisinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
