Audi CEO calls 8-10 pct EBIT margin range "ambitious"
March 11, 2014 / 11:11 AM / 4 years ago

Audi CEO calls 8-10 pct EBIT margin range "ambitious"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

INGOLSTADT, Germany, March 11 (Reuters) - Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler said the carmaker’s 8-10 percent target range for an operating profit margin is “very ambitious.”

The luxury-auto manufacturer’s return on sales from ongoing operations fell to 10.1 percent last year from 11 percent in 2012 and may ease further to between 8 and 10 percent this year, the company said on Tuesday when publishing annual results at its Ingolstadt-based headquarters.

“That’s very ambitious given our enormous spending commitments,” the CEO said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

