April 19, 2016 / 11:11 AM / in a year

Audi delays first-quarter results until June 1, following VW

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Audi logo with a camera in the bonnet during the company's annual news conference in the Bavarian city of Ingolstadt March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

BERLIN (Reuters) - German carmaker Audi (NSUG.DE) has delayed publication of first-quarter results until June 1, following steps taken by parent Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), the carmaker said on Tuesday.

Volkswagen (VW) earlier this month postponed the release of first-quarter results for the twelve-brand group until May 31 from late April, after it delayed in February its full-year results and the annual shareholders’ meeting because of effects of its diesel emissions scandal. [nL8N15K2W5]

The release of Audi’s financial results for the January-March period was originally scheduled for April 29.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz

