Audi says Sept. sales up 10 pct on growing demand in key markets
October 7, 2013 / 11:07 AM / 4 years ago

Audi says Sept. sales up 10 pct on growing demand in key markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Germany’s Audi said sales in September increased 10 percent compared to the same month a year earlier to 150,300 luxury cars and sport-utility vehicles on demand from the United States, China and Europe.

Nine-month deliveries rose 7.6 percent to 1.18 million vehicles, the Volkswagen-owned division said on Monday, citing the Q3 and Q5 SUVs and the A3 compact as best-selling models.

By comparison, Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz, which fell behind Audi in 2011 in global sales charts, last week reported its highest-ever deliveries in September. Volume at Mercedes rose 15.9 percent to 142,994 vehicles, the manufacturer said on Oct. 4.

Luxury-market leader BMW is expected to publish monthly deliveries later this week. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Victoria Bryan and Peter Dinkloh)

