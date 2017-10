BERLIN, April 10 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s Audi luxury division sold a record 143,500 vehicles in March, up 14.1 percent from a year earlier, on demand from the U.S. and China, extending first-quarter deliveries to 346,100 units.

“We entered the year 2012 very successfully and also expect continuing growth in coming months,” Audi sales chief Peter Schwarzenbauer said in a statement on Tuesday.