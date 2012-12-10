FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Audi says Nov. car sales up 10.9 pct on overseas demand
December 10, 2012 / 10:06 AM / in 5 years

Audi says Nov. car sales up 10.9 pct on overseas demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Germany’s Audi said on Monday that sales rose 10.9 percent in November to 123,600 vehicles, powered by demand in the United States, China and Russia.

The Volkswagen luxury division posted a 12.7 percent gain in year-to-date deliveries to 1.34 million cars and sport-utility vehicles, already exceeding last year’s full-year record of 1.3 million, the Ingolstadt-based car maker said in a statement.

Luxury-market leader BMW said earlier on Monday that sales of its core brand surged 26.4 percent in November to 145,452 vehicles, extending the annual increase to 10.9 percent or 1.39 million. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer)

