FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Audi says February sales up 3.2 pct to 110,000 vehicles
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
March 7, 2013 / 10:06 AM / in 5 years

Audi says February sales up 3.2 pct to 110,000 vehicles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 7 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s luxury division Audi increased sales in February by 3.2 percent to a record 110,000 vehicles, benefiting from double-digit delivery growth in the United States and Russia.

Two-month deliveries rose 9.4 percent to 221,800 vehicles, the Ingolstadt-based carmaker said on Thursday. Sales in China, Audi’s biggest market, fell 3.5 percent in February to over 30,000 units as the country’s New Year festivities curbed the number of workdays. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.