Audi April sales up 6.6 percent on China, U.S.
May 7, 2013 / 9:07 AM / 4 years ago

Audi April sales up 6.6 percent on China, U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 7 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG’s luxury unit Audi said sales rose 6.6 percent in April to 133,500 vehicles, maintaining the car maker’s lead over Daimler AG’s Mercedes-Benz brand.

Growth was driven by China, where sales were up 13.1 percent for the month, and by the United States, where sales increased by 14.2 percent, Audi said on Tuesday.

Deliveries for the first four months of 2013 gained 6.7 percent to 503,000 units at Ingolstadt-based Audi, compared with 441,464 at Mercedes-Benz.

“Considering the extremely difficult market situation in Europe, we see our global deliveries for April as positive,” sales chief Luca de Meo said in a statement. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

