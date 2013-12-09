Audi Nov sales up 6.8 pct, on track to reach 1.5 mln deliveries

FRANKFURT, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Germany’s Audi on Monday said sales in October rose 6.8 percent compared with the same month a year earlier, to 132,050 cars, putting the Volkswagen-owned auto maker on track to reach 1.5 million deliveries in 2013.

Sales in then first 11 months of the year rose 7.4 percent to 1.44 million vehicles, the Ingolstadt, Germany-based premium car maker said.

Audi said deliveries had surpassed 1.45 million in early December, thanks to demand in China and North America. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Jonathan Gould)