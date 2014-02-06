FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Audi January sales rise 11.7 percent on Germany, China
February 6, 2014 / 10:01 AM / 4 years ago

Audi January sales rise 11.7 percent on Germany, China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Germany’s Audi increased sales by 11.7 percent to 124,850 vehicles in January, driven by growth in its German home market and in China.

Monthly sales in Germany grew about 19 percent to 17,426 vehicles, and China sales jumped about 18 percent to 44,526 cars, the Volkswagen-owned division said on Thursday.

“We started the year with a tailwind... our goal is to continue growth in 2014 and develop faster than the global car market,” sales chief Luca de Meo said in a statement. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

