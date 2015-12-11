FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Audi November sales growth lags BMW, Mercedes-Benz

December 11, 2015 / 10:11 AM / 2 years ago

Audi November sales growth lags BMW, Mercedes-Benz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s Audi brand sold just 1 percent more vehicles last month than a year ago, lagging gains of 4.9 percent and 7.4 percent at German rivals BMW and Mercedes-Benz, data published on Friday showed.

Sales of Audi’s luxury cars and sport-utility vehicles (SUV) totalled 147,750 in November, compared with 197,480 sold by BMW and 161,953 by Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz luxury-car division.

Audi saw sales grow 6 percent in Europe last month, including an 8.6 percent rise in its domestic market, but sales in China, which accounted for a third of the total, dropped 5.8 percent to 49,519.

Audi said sales were up 3.4 percent in the first eleven months of the year to 1.645 million. BMW said on Thursday that it had already delivered a record of over 2 million vehicles so far in 2015. Mercedes-Benz’s 11-month sales stood at a record 1.69 million. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

