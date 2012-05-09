FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Audi outsells BMW in April on demand from China, U.S.
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
May 9, 2012 / 9:11 AM / 5 years ago

Audi outsells BMW in April on demand from China, U.S.

Andreas Cremer

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 9 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s luxury car brand Audi outsold market leader BMW for the first time in more than a year in April as continued high demand from China, the United States and Russia boosted vehicle sales.

Deliveries of Audi cars and sport-utility vehicles increased 14.4 percent in April to 125,200 units, the company said in a statement published on Wednesday.

BMW said yesterday that its BMW brand vehicle sales rose 7.4 percent, about half of Audi’s pace, to 121,476 cars.

A spokeswoman for Audi said by telephone that monthly sales at the VW unit last eclipsed rival BMW in January 2011.

Reporting By Andreas Cremer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.