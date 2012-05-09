Audi outsells BMW in April on demand from China, U.S.

BERLIN, May 9 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s luxury car brand Audi outsold market leader BMW for the first time in more than a year in April as continued high demand from China, the United States and Russia boosted vehicle sales.

Deliveries of Audi cars and sport-utility vehicles increased 14.4 percent in April to 125,200 units, the company said in a statement published on Wednesday.

BMW said yesterday that its BMW brand vehicle sales rose 7.4 percent, about half of Audi’s pace, to 121,476 cars.

A spokeswoman for Audi said by telephone that monthly sales at the VW unit last eclipsed rival BMW in January 2011.