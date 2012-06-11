FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Autos
June 11, 2012 / 9:07 AM / in 5 years

Audi May vehicle sales rise 13.7 percent to record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 11 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s luxury division Audi increased sales last month by 13.7 percent to 128,900 cars and sport-utility vehicles, a new record for the month of May, the company said on Monday.

Ingolstadt, Germany-based Audi now aims to raise full-year deliveries to 1.4 million cars from 1.3 million in 2011, relying on demand from China and the United States. Five-month sales rose 12.1 percent to 600,200 vehicles.

Audi has to date refrained from setting a numerical target for 2012 deliveries and merely said it wants to outpace the global passenger-car market, which it expects to expand about 4 percent this year.

“The current order intake proves that for the first half of the year, we will exceed our expectations in all regions,” sales chief Peter Schwarzenbauer was quoted as saying. (Reporting By Andreas Cremer)

