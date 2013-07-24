FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW's Audi to hit sales target of 1.5 mln two years early-report
July 24, 2013 / 3:38 PM / 4 years ago

VW's Audi to hit sales target of 1.5 mln two years early-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 24 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s luxury division Audi will hit its sales target of 1.5 million cars in 2013, two years earlier than planned, its Chief Executive Rupert Stadler said in an interview in Handelsblatt.

Audi, benefiting from strong deliveries in China and the United States, increased half-year sales 6.4 percent to 780,500 autos, narrowing the gap with luxury market leader BMW to 24,000, from 85,000 at the end of last year.

Ingolstadt-based Audi, which eclipsed Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz in 2011 as the world’s No. 2 premium automaker, has a goal of increasing sales to over 2 million by 2020 and snatch the sales crown from BMW.

A spokesman for Audi could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Marilyn Gerlach and Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
