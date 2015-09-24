Audi's R&D boss, Porsche engine chief to quit -Bild

BERLIN, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Two of Volkswagen group’s highest-ranking engineers will be forced to quit as the German carmaker is pushing steps to clear up the diesel emissions scandal, Bild reported on Thursday, citing unnamed company sources.

Audi’s R&D boss Ulrich Hackenberg, a long-time VW brand executive and Porsche’s engine chief Wolfgang Hatz will be dismissed at a meeting of the supervisory board on Friday, the newspaper said.

VW and Porsche declined comment while Audi couldn’t be reached for comment.