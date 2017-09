FRANKFURT, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s premium brand Audi has added 33 shifts at its German plants in January and February, citing strong demand for the A3 compact and Q5 sports utility vehicle, among other models.

“In coming months we expect a continued high capacity utilization and additional shifts,” Chief Production Officer Frank Dreves said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze)