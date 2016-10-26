FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Audi quits Le Mans to focus on electric-car racing
October 26, 2016 / 10:30 AM / 10 months ago

Audi quits Le Mans to focus on electric-car racing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Audi will quit participation in the Le Mans sports car race and the related world endurance championship and shift resources to electric-car racing, it said.

Volkswagen-owned Audi, grappling with its diesel emissions scandal, is cutting costs to fund a strategic shift to electric cars and autonomous driving, mirroring plans by parent VW.

"We will conduct the race for the future electronically," Chief Executive Rupert Stadler told workers on Wednesday at Audi's sports-car division, according to a statement from Audi. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

