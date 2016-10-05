FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
October 5, 2016 / 2:46 PM / a year ago

Audi labour boss wants job guarantee for German workers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Audi's labour boss on Wednesday called on the carmaker's top management to build further electric models in Germany and extend a job guarantee for staff in its home market beyond 2018.

Volkswagen -owned Audi which has lately become a focal point in investigations of VW's emissions scandal, must prolong a job guarantee for its 60,000 workers in Germany, Peter Mosch, Audi's top labour representative said.

"In these stressed times one thing must be safe and that's employment of the Audi workers," Mosch told a gathering of more than 8,000 workers at the carmaker's base in Ingolstadt.

Employment guarantees for 60,000 workers at factories in Ingolstadt and Neckarsulm are due to expire in 2018.

Audi said earlier this year it will build the e-tron quattro sport-utility vehicle, its first mass-produced electric model, at a factory in Brussels, Belgium. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Edward Taylor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
