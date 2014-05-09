FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2014 / 9:11 AM / 3 years ago

Audi CEO says mulls expanding model range to include Q8 SUV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, May 9 (Reuters) - German premium auto maker Audi wants to expand its product range of large vehicles and may develop an extra large sports utility vehicle to be positioned above its Q7 model, Chief Executive Rupert Stadler said.

“We want to expand the upper segment,” Stadler told journalists at an event late on Thursday. “We are discussing a Q8.”

Stadler’s remarks come shortly after rival BMW unveiled plans to build a new X7 sports utility vehicle in response to customer demand for an offroader with three rows of seats.

Stadler further said Audi wants to add more models to the C-segment of midsize sedans where it currently offers the A6.

Audi, a premium brand unit of Volkswagen wants to steal the crown of becoming the largest-selling luxury vehicle manufacturer from BMW by 2020, and is looking at ways of expanding its model range. (Reporting by Irene Preisinger; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
