Audi September sales up 6.4 percent on overseas SUV demand

BERLIN, Oct 9 (Reuters) - German luxury carmaker Audi increased sales 6.4 percent in September, citing strong demand from overseas markets for sport-utility vehicles.

Deliveries rose to 159,950 cars and SUVs last month, the best-ever result for September in Audi’s 82-year history, the Volkswagen-owned division said on Thursday.

Nine-month deliveries were up 10 percent at a record 1.299 million luxury cars and sport-utility vehicles, Ingolstadt-based Audi said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)