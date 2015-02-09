FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW's Audi has record January sales, beats Mercedes
February 9, 2015 / 10:11 AM / 3 years ago

VW's Audi has record January sales, beats Mercedes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Audi outsold German rival Mercedes-Benz in January, boosting deliveries by 10 percent to a record 137,700 cars on strong demand from China, the United States and Germany.

Volkswagen’s luxury division said on Monday that strong momentum behind sales of the enhanced A3 compact series and the revamped TT sports car fueled volume in China and the U.S. by 15 percent and 14 percent, respectively.

Deliveries also jumped 14 percent in Audi’s German home market and 20 percent in Brazil, while plunging 13 percent in Russia, the Ingolstadt-based manufacturer said.

Mercedes last Friday posted record sales of 125,865 models in January, a 14 percent gain on year-earlier levels. Luxury-car sales champion BMW is expected to publish deliveries later this week. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
