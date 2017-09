BERLIN, May 8 (Reuters) - German luxury carmaker Audi said on Thursday that global deliveries rose 11.6 percent in April to 149,050 autos, helped by demand for the A3 compact and the A6 station wagon.

Four-month sales at the Volkswagen-owned division increased 11.7 percent to a record 561,900 luxury cars and sport-utility vehicles, Ingolstadt-based Audi said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by Thomas Atkins)