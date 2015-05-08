FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW's Audi sales up 2.5 pct in April to 152,850 cars
May 8, 2015 / 9:06 AM / 2 years ago

VW's Audi sales up 2.5 pct in April to 152,850 cars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 8 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s Audi luxury division said on Friday sales increased 2.5 percent in April to 152,850 cars and sport-utility vehicles, the highest-ever level recorded for any month in the carmaker’s history.

Sales in Europe edged up 0.9 percent as gains in Italy and Spain offset a 42 percent slump in deliveries in Russia to 2,116 vehicles, Ingolstadt-based Audi said.

In the Americas, sales were up 12.7 percent, bolstered by a two-thirds increase in Brazil to 1,856 cars and a 37 percent jump to 3,219 cars in Canada. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

