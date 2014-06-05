Audi says May sales up 10.8 pct on surging U.S. demand

BERLIN, June 5 (Reuters) - Germany’s Audi said on Thursday that global deliveries increased 10.8 percent in May to 152,000 cars, citing surging demand for its luxury models in the United States.

Five-month sales at Volkswagen’s flagship division rose 11.5 percent to a record 713,900 premium cars and sport-utility vehicles, Ingolstadt-based Audi said.

U.S. deliveries jumped by a quarter in May to 16,601 autos, posting the strongest percentage gain in any of the world’s major regions.