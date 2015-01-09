VW's Audi says Dec sales jump 15 pct on China, U.S. demand

BERLIN, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Audi said on Friday sales jumped 15 percent in December to 150,000 luxury cars and sport-utility vehicles on double-digit gains in the United States and China.

Deliveries of Volkswagen’s flagship premium division set a new record last year, rising 11 percent to 1.74 million cars, with China accounting for a third of total volume, the Ingolstadt-based carmaker said.

Audi maintained second place in the global luxury sales race behind German rival BMW, beating Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz division which in 2014 delivered a record 1.65 million cars. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Arno Schuetze)