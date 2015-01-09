FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VW's Audi says Dec sales jump 15 pct on China, U.S. demand
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
January 9, 2015 / 10:05 AM / 3 years ago

VW's Audi says Dec sales jump 15 pct on China, U.S. demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Audi said on Friday sales jumped 15 percent in December to 150,000 luxury cars and sport-utility vehicles on double-digit gains in the United States and China.

Deliveries of Volkswagen’s flagship premium division set a new record last year, rising 11 percent to 1.74 million cars, with China accounting for a third of total volume, the Ingolstadt-based carmaker said.

Audi maintained second place in the global luxury sales race behind German rival BMW, beating Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz division which in 2014 delivered a record 1.65 million cars. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.