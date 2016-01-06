FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VW's Audi says 2015 sales rise to record 1.8 mln cars
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 6, 2016 / 2:12 PM / 2 years ago

VW's Audi says 2015 sales rise to record 1.8 mln cars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Audi increased global sales by about 3.5 percent to a new record of more than 1.8 million cars last year, powered by double-digit growth in the United States, the automaker said.

Audi’s deliveries in the world’s second-biggest car market, where some of its diesel models have been found to carry illicit emissions-control devices, rose 11 percent to 202,000 autos in 2015, weekly magazine Wirtschaftswoche reported earlier on Wednesday, together with the full-year tally.

A spokeswoman at Ingolstadt-based Audi confirmed the report, saying that official sales data will be released on Friday. Audi increased global deliveries 10.5 percent in 2014 to 1.74 million. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.