BERLIN, July 4 (Reuters) - German luxury automaker Audi said on Friday that sales in China rose 14 percent in June to a record 50,756 cars and sport-utility vehicles.

Six-month deliveries in Audi’s biggest global market were up 18 percent at 268,666 cars, according to the Volkswagen-owned luxury division. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Jonathan Gould)